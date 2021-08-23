Radio Social featured on Food Network for their duck wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Western New York is known for its chicken wings, but this time it’s duck wings that put Rochester in the national spotlight.

Local bar, restaurant, and bowling alley Radio Social in Rochester shared on social media today that their famous duck wings were featured in an episode of Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate.” The bowling alley serves food under the name “Ophira,” which is “Middle Eastern fare.”

According to their website, the duck wings are charred with red Chile-pomegranate molasses with za’atar cream.