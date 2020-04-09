Stay-at-Home weeknight meal: garbage plate stuffed bell peppers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With so many folks at home you may be finding that you’re cooking more often, but are you making the same meal over and over again?
Local dietitian April Ho introduces a weeknight recipe with a twist on a local favorite — garbage plate stuffed bell peppers.
What you will need:
- 6-8 bell peppers
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 and 1/2 cups of diced red potato
- 1 can of lentils
- 1/2 diced red onion
- shredder cheddar cheese
- 3 TBSP each of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and relish