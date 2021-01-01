Pudgie’s Pizza purchases Elmira location after August 2020 fire

by: George Stockburger

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Pudgie’s Pizza owner Rob Cleary has purchased the College Ave. Pudgie’s location that suffered a fire in August 2020.

The location was previously owned by a family member and had remained closed since the fire.

Cleary tells News 8 WROC’s Southern Tier affiliate, WETM, that he is excited to acquire the location, but is not sure what the plans will be for the building.

Pudgie’s currently has nine locations in Elmira, Binghamton, Watkins Glen, Canandaigua, Waverly, Vestal, Rochester, Sayre, and Mansfield.

