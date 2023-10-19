ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Northeast and East Coast sandwich chain is looking to expand to Rochester. PrimoHoagie — which started in Philadelphia and is currently headquartered in New Jersey — said in a press release today they have signed agreements with three franchisees.

They are still looking to find locations for these restaurants. PrimoHoagies also said in a release that 20 franchisees have been signed on the Northeast, and the first of them are due to open in May 2024.

Their website currently does not list any locations in Rochester. According to their site, they mainly serve sandwiches like hoagies, Philly cheese steaks, and subs.