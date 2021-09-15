Popular pop-up Chick’n Out announces new location in Rochester’s East End

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The popular pop-up food stop Chick’n Out is back at a new location in Rochester.

The company posted on its Instagram page that the new location will be 37 Charlotte Street in the city’s East End neighborhood. For those familiar with the area, it’s in the same building where East End Tavern is located, where Chick’N out has a new permit for food service.

Chicken fans will be able to place orders at their traditional pop-up stand this Thursday at East End Tavern, along with specialty Fish Fry Friday and pre-order pickups for Sunday.

Chick’n Out is the brainchild of Adam Bierton, a Rochester native who attended School of the Arts. He started his career in food industry when he was 17 years old while working at 2 Vine, the former high-end restaurant, which was also located in the East End. From there, he worked his way up.

Now his business is the fried chicken sensation taking Rochester by storm, with nearly 20,000 followers — or “birds” as they are called — on Instagram.

“That [2 Vine] is where I fell in love with food, it was that first job,” Bierton told News 8 in an interview in 2020. “It opened my doors to hospitality, good cooking, food.”

After that, he moved to New York City with his new wife. He was outside of the food industry for seven years while he ran a construction and remodeling business, but his passion for food and hospitality called him back, as well as his desire for more.

“Being a bartender for the rest of my life wasn’t cutting it,” Bierton said. “But I always had this burning desire to start my own restaurant.”

Now that dream is becoming a reality.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.