‘POP ROC,’ Rochester destination for cereal, comics, and coffee, announces closure

Angelina and Jason Hilton of POP ROC, and Cheria Anderson of Morgan’s Cereal Bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another Rochester area destination is closing. This time, it’s POP ROC Cereal Bar & Comic Shop on East Avenue

The venue never fell into one box; they served cereal, strong coffee, and even comic books. They also prided themselves as a center of pop culture, and would often participate in events like “Star Wars Day” and “Free Comic Book Day.”

In the Facebook post announcing the closure, POP ROC said they would be holding a raffle this coming Saturday, and that “out of this will emerge something very special.”

News 8 has reached out to owner Jason Hilton with further comment later today.

The post in full read:

If you haven’t heard, POP ROC is closing. There is a lot happening behind the scenes and we’ll give you more information as we get it. In the meantime this is your last week to come hang out with us and experience POP ROC as it is. Saturday we will have a shindig including a major raffle to help send off our employees. Just know that we love you…3000! It’s a goodbye for POP ROC, but out of this will emerge something very special.

POP ROC was also involved a social media firestorm last fall, when another “cereal bar,” Morgan’s Cereal Bar, opened across the street.

Fans of both places were calling the opposing restaurant out, but both store owners decided to work together to better their community.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

