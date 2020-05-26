Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Pizza Hut giving away free pizzas to 2020 graduates

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

(KLFY) — Pizza Hut is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.

To claim a pizza, grads should visit Pizza Hut’s site and sign in or create a Pizza Hut rewards account.

Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, one-topping pizza while supplies last. Delivery fees and taxes are not included.

Due to high demand, the Pizza Hut Graduation Free Pizza Offer was paused but was set to resume at 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday, and it can be redeemed through June 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss