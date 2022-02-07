‘PILSharmonic’: Rochester Philharmonic, Three Heads Brewing team up for new beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The conductor of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Andreas Delfs, is known of course for his repartee with his musicians, his skill as a conductor, but he’s also known as a beer lover, and will often have a brew ready right after a show.

So it made perfect sense to work with Three Heads Brewing to come up with a beer named for the RPO, as Three Heads believes beer and music are already the perfect pairing.

The new brew is called the “Rochester PILSharmonic,” and it is naturally a pilsner. They are cracking open the first keg for the media Wednesday at 5p.m. — complete with musical accompaniment of course — but official launch will happen later in February at the brewery. The pilsner will also be available in Wegmans, and the RPO says it will make a special appearance at their digital season announcement on February 23.

The brewery says this pilsner, true to the conductor’s roots, “is brewed with Bohemian Pilsner Malt; German Perle, Saphir and Hallertau Tradition Hops; and Traditional Bavarian Yeast.” But of course, it’s full of Rochester, too.

“We love this city and everyone who makes it such an amazing place to be. Partnering with the RPO is a no-brainer since it’s been such an institution in this city for as long as we can remember,” said Geoff Dale, wh’s actually title is Three Heads Brewing’s Minister of Mayhem in a statement. “We’ve been kicking around this idea for a couple of years and are so honored to have this come to fruition.”

“I really enjoyed hanging out with Andreas at the brewery and talking about my two favorite subjects: music and the RPO,” said Pops Conductor, Jeff Tyzik. “Add to that, a superb new Pilsner to taste and you have a very special morning. Yes, I did drink a beer at 10:30 a.m. in the spirit of this special occasion.”

More on: Three Heads Brewing:

Dan Nothnagle, Todd Dirrigl, and Geoff Dale started out brewing beers in their Brighton basement. That weekend get-together has blossomed into an award-winning, state-of-the-art brewery in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts. As they enter their second decade of business, they look forward to continuing their passion while highlighting their love for this city.

About the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra:

The RPO has been committed to enriching and inspiring our community through the art of music since its origins in 1922. The RPO presents approximately 150 concerts and broadcasts a year, serving up to 170,000 people through ticketed events, education and community engagement activities, and concerts in schools and community centers throughout the region. Music Director Andreas Delfs joins the ranks of former notable RPO music directors, including Erich Leinsdorf, David Zinman, Mark Elder, and Conductor Laureate Christopher Seaman. Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, now in his 28th season, has earned a national reputation for excellence in pops programming during his tenure with the RPO. The RPO reaches more than 15,000 youth through its specific education programs.