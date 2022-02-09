ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The “PILSharmonic” — a collaborative beer between the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Three Heads Brewing — was officially tapped Wednesday.

The brewing company says that the pilsner is both light enough for the casual beer fan, and complicated enough for the aficionado.

The conductor of the RPO, Andreas Delfs, has a longstanding habit of enjoying a beer right off stage after a show. He has given the PILS-harmonic a try and gives us his official review.

“I love it, it’s German style and I’m German style so I can make a comparison. It’s very close. It’s one like the European lager, I mean pilsner. Very drinkable, very easy on the stomach. I love it.” said Delfs.

The pilsner is brewed like some traditional German beers with Bohemian Pilsner Malt, Hallertau Tradition Hops, and Traditional Bavarian Yeast. In true Rochester fashion, it balances the clean taste of a more traditional beer like a pilsner, with the hoppier West-Coast beer Three Heads is known for.

“My stage crew has tried several varieties from me over the last couple of months, and I will tell them now – this is it.” said Delfs

Geoff Dale, the “Minister of Mayhem” with Three Heads Brewing commented that this drink was a “no-brainer” as the brewery has hosted some of the best local music since they opened their tasting room.

The beer is on tap and is for sale at Three Heads Brewing and will be in local stores soon.