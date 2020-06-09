Phase three prep: Free masks for Monroe County restaurants, food service owners

Live Now
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Restaurant and food service owners want to operate safely if and when in-door dining is realized under the Governor’s New York Forward’s Plan of phase rhree. 

To help push that readiness in Monroe county they are giving away free masks to them.

MORE | New York state releases guidance on phase three reopening for personal care, food services

Tery Rob owns Susie Roe Grill and Catering in Fairport. They are gearing up to possibly open for in-door dining. It could come on Friday, but that decision has not yet been made public. To help restaurants and food service owners get up to speed, the county is providing up to 500 masks to each of them for free.

“I’m going to pick up for both of my operations. I think its a thousand masks each. We’ll save it for ourselves and any of the customers that need them and hand it out to them. hopefully operate safely under Governor Cuomo’s rules,” said Rob. 

Mark Salamone is a district manager for Dunkin Donuts. He too came by Tuesday to stock up on masks for his employees and customers. Plus he told me he’s added another layer of protection. 

“I also went around to 11 stores to put up plastic shields in front of our registers to help make our employees feel safe,” said Salamone. 

Mike Garland is the director of environmental services for Monroe county. His team set up this giveaway. There are more than a thousand bags of masks for Monroe county businesses

“This could make the difference between an establishment opening up or staying closed until they get their hands on masks and other PPE,” said Garland. 

The County is offering drive-through pickup for the masks at the Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Road, Bldg. 11, Rochester, NY 14624, during the following times:

• Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Thursday, June 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Recipients must present a valid food service permit when picking up the masks.

For more information, please email COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or call (585) 753-5555.

