ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Persian flair is back in full force with Chortke’s new menu. The restaurant in Village Gate’s newest development in Rochester, closed for five months this year to completely redo the interior.

When they reopened in the fall, they had a new menu. This fall menu featured more red meat and had a palette closer to American classic.

While the food is still “fusion,” Persian flavors are back in full force with this new menu introduced this winter.

Check out the full menu here

Co-owner of Chortke Yasha Aghdasi wanted to get back to the Persian flair that made their food a go-to spot for regulars and more adventurous diners.

To make it happen, he brought in executive chef Kyle Viera. Viera was born in Rochester but spent the last decade or so cutting his teeth on the West Coast. He returned to his hometown to be part of the growing culinary community here.

“Besides the ambience (which is) something different to offer, we’ve elevated the food to a different notch,” Aghdasi said in an interview Monday.

Chortke is open Tuesdays through Saturdays most weeks but is open for New Year’s Eve. A reservation is required, but no ticket.

Their grilled salmon: