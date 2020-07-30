Peach Upside Down Mug Cake

What you will need:

1 egg white (or about ⅔ of a whole large egg)

1 Tbsp honey

¼ cup oat flour (you can make this by placing oats in a food processor or high speed blender and processing until smooth

½ tsp baking powder

½ of a ripe peach, diced into ½ inch cubes

1 Tbsp fresh basil sliced into fine shreds (Optional, but is entirely delicious!)

Whipped cream for topping (Optional)

Cooking spray

The first thing we are going to do is spray our wide mouth mug with a little bit of cooking spray. Then we are going to place some chopped peaches in the bottom and you don’t want to overfill it because you want the cake batter to sink down between the peaches.

Next we are going to finish the mixing of our cake batter. Already in my bowl is a quarter cup of oat flour and I just made that by putting a bunch of oats in my vitamix and blended it until it looked like flour but you can also use a food processor or a nutribullet or any high speed blender.

So a quarter cup of oat flour, one egg white and one tablespoon of honey and I am going to add half a teaspoon of baking powder. So mix that until it’s incorporated and then we are just going to pour it over our peaches and try to get it as evenly as possible.

After that, we are going to microwave it for 90 seconds and then turn it out onto a plate. We are going to add some more peaches on top because you can never have too many peaches an d a final topping of whipped cream. Enjoy!

