ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new restaurant is now open at 1761 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester: PATATO’s Restaurant Cafe.

The main staple of the restaurant is “kumpir,” a Turkish dish featuring a baked potato. You can pick an Idaho or sweet potato, then pick your toppings as you go along, from chickpeas, beans, veggies, proteins, and a multitude of sauces.

PATATO’s says it’s a twist on the staple, with plenty of American and Turkish toppings available. They also serve salads, chicken sandwiches, and more.

But it wouldn’t be a café without great drinks. They serve juices, a locally-owned line of canned teas, and authentically-made Turkish coffee; and their options are still expanding.

They are open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day, have dine-in (with indoor and outdoor seating), takeout, and are on GrubHub and DoorDash.

Khaled Alkaissi, who also owns Master Falafel, wanted to open to serve a community.

“I’m from Syria, I have employees from Turkey, they work for me, and most of my customers at Master Falafel are from Turkey,” Alkaissi said, as he was preparing a kumpir for delivery. “(And they said) we need the kumpir, you have to have the kumpir, this potato (dish)… I didn’t want to mix. So I decided to open (this) restaurant for them with all this stuff.”