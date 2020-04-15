1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Panera Bread offering groceries during coronavirus pandemic

Food and Drink

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — Panera Bread has launched a new service where customers can purchase grocery items that have been more difficult to get as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Panera grocery starts Friday and allows people to be able to order items like milk, bread and fresh produce through the Panera app or online. 

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the U.S. and Americans are advised to stay in their homes as much as they can so making essential trips to the grocery store have become more difficult.

According to a news release sent to 22News, customers can order groceries through Panera by using their website, app, or finding Panera Grocery items on the GrubHub app. The following items are available for order:

  • Freshly baked breads and bagels including: Classic white loaf, whole grain pan loaf, French baguette
  • Bagel packs
  • Milk and dairy such as, skim milk & 2% milk gallons (at participating cafes), Greek Yogurt, yogurt tubes, plain cream cheese
  • Fresh Produce: Apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes, vine ripe tomatoes

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO said. “With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by.”

Panera Bread has also implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of their staff and the public.

  • “To-Go” model in all company cafes
  • New “Drive-Up” contactless curbside service
  • Contactless Delivery—your meal left at your front door, front desk or location of choice
  • Mindful Packaging: all to-go orders sealed for added protection
  • Enhanced, rigorous cleaning & sanitization procedures in bakery-cafes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss