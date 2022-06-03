ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Salvation Army and local business Donuts Delite are teaming up Friday to bring everybody’s favorite breakfast baked goods to local essential workers.

Donut Day deliveries are a tradition observed nationally by the Salvation Army, and date back to World War I, when 250 Salvation Army volunteers crossed an ocean to hand deliver sweet treats, clothing, and other supplies to American troops.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite days of the year,” Major Doug Burr of The Salvation Army stated in a press release. “Every bite is a celebration of those who are fighting for good. We’re honored to continue the tradition that started more than 100 years ago. We’re serving smiles by the dozen and encourage our Rochester neighbors to join us in appreciating those who serve others.”

This year’s list of Rochester donut recipients is as follows:

People Inc. — People, Inc. is a non-profit that provides a variety of services for people with disabilities and their families.

Western New York Dental (Gates location) — WNY Dental provides dental care, surgeries, and a myriad of other oral healthcare services for clients of all ages.

Society for the Protection and Care of Children — SPCC is an advocacy organization that provides resources and programming for children and their families to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of children.

CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare — CHS Healthcare is an emergency response service that operates a fleet of 20 vehicles in the area using a team of both volunteers and paid workers.

Rochester Regional Home Care and Hospice Care — Formerly “Lifetime Care,” this organization provides healthcare options both in and out of the home for people of all ages, with a focus on programs for seniors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Salvation Army again this year,” Donuts Delite owner Nick Semeraro stated in a press release. “To be part of something that has so much meaning behind it is very special and I’m proud to continue this partnership.”