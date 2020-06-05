1  of  74
Closings
Open for outdoor dining: list of local restaurants now open for outdoor dining

Friends, from left, Erin Carroll of Severna Park, Md., Clay Colehouse of Crownsville, Md., Jessica Goblin of Severna Park, Md., Travis Victorio of Millersville, Md., Mary Fitzell of Millersville, Md., and dog Marty, enjoy lunch during a visit to Annapolis, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines.

Restaurants are currently scheduled to reopen in phase three, but those who can make changes and have outdoor dining options, can reopen now. Below is a list of restaurants currently offering outdoor dining.

If you would like to be added to this list, please email wrocdigital@nexstar.tv

  • Aladdin’s Natural Eatery on Monroe, 646 Monroe Ave.
  • Blu Wolf Bistro, 657 Park Ave.
  • Jines Restaurant, 658 Park Ave.
  • ROAM Cafe, 260 Park Ave.
  • Sinbad’s Mediterranean Cuisine, 719 Park Ave.
  • Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

