One year later: Donuts Delite embracing new normal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the pandemic, a local donut shop has provided some fun sweet treats to enjoy.

Donuts Delite first went viral this time last year when they unveiled their Doctor Fauci donut.

One year later at Donuts Delite lots has changed almost a 180 according to Nick Semeraro. He said it has been a wild ride and they have had to adapt, But now you can get these donuts delivered anywhere in Monroe country. Checkout these Easter #donuts he has this week. #roc pic.twitter.com/BpwFQyshWJ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 29, 2021

The fun continued as the shop helped high school seniors celebrate graduation during a pandemic and even supported the Bills during their playoff run. Tthe crew at Donuts Delite did their best to give customers unique treats.

Now a year into the pandemic, the shop is still embracing the new normal that started last March.

“It’s been a wild ride. We’ve been blessed but like anybody we had to adapt and we had to change our whole thinking. we started to get more creative, more social more reaching out to you guys — more delivering to homes,” Nick Semeraro of Donuts Delite said.

Semeraro says they plan to continue services like online ordering long after the pandemic is over.