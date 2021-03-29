                                                                                                                         
March 29 2021 07:00 pm

One year later: Donuts Delite embracing new normal

Food and Drink
Easter themed donuts from Donuts Delite, (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the pandemic, a local donut shop has provided some fun sweet treats to enjoy.

Donuts Delite first went viral this time last year when they unveiled their Doctor Fauci donut.

The fun continued as the shop helped high school seniors celebrate graduation during a pandemic and even supported the Bills during their playoff run. Tthe crew at Donuts Delite did their best to give customers unique treats.

Now a year into the pandemic, the shop is still embracing the new normal that started last March.

“It’s been a wild ride. We’ve been blessed but like anybody we had to adapt and we had to change our whole thinking. we started to get more creative, more social more reaching out to you guys — more delivering to homes,” Nick Semeraro of Donuts Delite said.

Semeraro says they plan to continue services like online ordering long after the pandemic is over.

