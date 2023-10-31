WEBSTER, PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Beloved local Tex-Mex chain Old Pueblo Grill will open their latest location, called Old Pueblo Cantina. It’s in BayTowne plaza at the corner next to Evento. They aim to be open in the first two months of next year.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says they’re building on the work Don Pedro Cantina did there.

The food truck kitchen inside will remain, but Old Pueblo says adding a prep kitchen to accommodate the new items and tableside service. The outdoor seating will also remain.

Inside, they are keeping the large projector screen TV, and are looking to add more. The spokesperson says it will be great for watching Bills games.