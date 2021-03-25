NYS considering extending curfew for some bars and restaurants for Syracuse game Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is looking into the possibility of extending the curfew for some bars and restaurants.

Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked if the state is willing to extend the curfew because Syracuse’s men’s basketball team is playing Saturday night, tip-off is at 10 p.m. and businesses could miss out on potential profits.

State Health Commissioner doctor Howard Zucker says it all comes down to safety.

“We want the team to win but we also want people to be safe so we’re looking at that to be sure that whatever decision we make that the fans are safe. A similar question came up in Buffalo when we had the Bills,” Dr. Zucker said.

The governor says he is “actively looking at it.”

The state did not lift the mandatory curfew for the Bills-Ravens divisional round playoff game.