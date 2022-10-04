ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nox Cocktail Lounge in Village Gate in Rochester, known for it’s cozy atmosphere, drinks, comfort food, and its events that ranged from trivia to Tolkien, is closing.

Its final night will be October 28, and they will go out with a Halloween party to celebrate. The bar and restaurant said on Instagram that they have been open for eight years.

Kelly Metras, one of the owners of Nox, also owns Salena’s Mexican Restaurant in Village Gate, and said over the phone Tuesday that its closing is bittersweet.

“It’s my baby,” Metras said, recalling when she diamond sanded the floors herself. “Salena’s we made our own, but Nox we created. Our blood, sweat, and tears. We built it from the ground up.”

Metras says the move was in part motivated by the expansion of Salena’s. Metras and her husband, Aaron — another owner — are working to make three “quick service” Salena’s locations across the Rochester area.

The first, Metras says, is due to open in a “couple weeks,” and will be in the Tops Plaza on Maiden Lane in Greece. But despite that on the horizon, she says the timing of NOX’s closure is still not great.

“It’s my favorite place to go,” Metras said of Nox. “They say you can’t put in all your eggs in one basket, but you can’t spread them out too much either… You can’t carry it all.”

When the business closes, it will be for sale. Rent would still go to Village Gate. While Metras acknowledges that the new owner can do whatever they want with the space, she says if they keep it similar to Nox is a consideration. Their original plan was to have the general manager buy the space, but the deal fell through.

“Seeing [that] be the case … That would be the happiest thing,” she said.