HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Henrietta has a new local restaurant: Twist Jamaican Grill. It’s nestled into the plaza with Suburban Liquor, officially 2523 E. Henrietta Rd. The small takeout place — with some seating inside — is open Tuesday – Sunday.

Here, head chef Layton Robinson serves up Jamaican classics like curried goat, oxtail, pepper chicken, and steak but in bowls and wraps. Sides, veggies, toppings, and fixings are added, he says, with no extra charge.

Robinson says he has been cooking all his life and cooked in many other restaurants before this venture. But at one point, he got his master’s degree in criminal justice, thinking about going into probationary work.

Though, he decided it was time to do something for himself after consulting with the most important people in his life:

“I consulted with my mama and my wife, and they told me that, yes, you are ready to take on leadership,” he said with a laugh.

While Twist was a way to express his own passions and craft for cooking, he says they have been non-spot busy.

“It’s going really good, I’m really impressed, the residents of Henrietta, they are very receptive of it, and they keep coming back, over and over, a lot of repeat customers,” he said.