ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a new year, and you might be looking for a new way to celebrate. News 8 went to the East End in Rochester, to check out a new cocktail bar:

Aqua Vitae, which opened in December. They’re at 320 East Ave. and are open Thursdays-Mondays.

It was started and is operated by Matt Green — known as the mind behind Flour City Station, a prominent local music venue just down the road — and his partner Joe Soto.

The drink list, Green says:

“I’s based on the drinks that I’ve tried that Joe had, these drinks are incredible, these are NYC, Miami, Vegas, L.A. style drinks and we can we can bring this to Rochester without charging an amr and a leg,” he said.

They make their syrups and mixers on-site, serving beer, wine, and cocktail classics and their “extended takes” on those classics, with a specialty in tequila.

“Margaritas, using some fresh lemon grass in some cocktails, with something that caught on, and we’re getting a little crazy with it, a little weird,” Soto said.

Aqua Vitae gives patrons a special experience, too:

“More of a one-on-one, where we talk to people, give them the knowledge, find them a drink that’s either going to be…” Green said.

“A high end mezcal, to a can a of Genny, so we want to offer that experience for everyone, be all-inclusive,” Soto continued.

And all of it in the East End, so Soto and Green can be part of a downtown renaissance.

“We want to give (people) a good reason to come back to the city,” he said.