Legendary garbage plate destination Nick Tahou’s Hots is for sale in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local landmark and late-night eats destination is officially up for sale.

The building that houses Nick Tahou’s on Main Street in Rochester, home of the original garbage plate, is listed for sale online for $975,000, according to Howard Hanna.

The building itself is a former railroad station, but has been the home of Tahou’s for generations in Rochester.

Like many, the business has been struggling during the pandemic, and then offers came in recently to buy the place.

Owner Alex Tahou said after reports a couple of weeks ago that the building was for sale, he received so many inquiries he decided to list it officially to make everything easier.

If the building sells, the Nick Tahou’s name will live on.

Tahou plans to license it to the buyer. He told News 8 Wednesday he’s been at this a long time and thought this was a great opportunity.

“There’s no succession plan with family members, so when you have that — god forbid something happened to me tomorrow — what would everybody do?” Tahou said. “So you have to look to the future, and that’s the main reason. I know I can’t do this forever.”

He said his main reason for selling is to make more time for family.

“I’m gonna be 23 for the third time in December so pushing 70, it’s just time for me to slow down and enjoy family more.”

Tahou said he hopes whoever buys the building keeps the restaurant on the same corner its been on for 103 years.

“It already has a steady flow of traffic so once things ease up should be easy to go to the next phase which in my mind is including beer and wine and coming after the people going to the games.”

Nick Tahou’s is credited to creating the original garbage plate — the signature cuisine of Rochester, New York. In business since 1918, the business still owns the website garbageplate.com.

