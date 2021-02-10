New York Girl Scouts to begin selling cookies through GrubHub

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local Girl Scouts are getting creative in light of this years cookie season.

As the iconic cookies officially arrive in New York State this week, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council are getting creative as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring challenges. This includes digital sales, drive-thru booths and utilizing GrubHub delivery services.

For Digital Contactless sales, Girl Scouts are using a personal Digital Cookie online order link to connect with friends, family and neighbors. Through the online link, cookies are delivered no-contact or shipped direct for a fee.

According to the GSNYPENN Pathways, many are also utilizing platforms like FaceTime and Zoom to host virtual cookie booths.

However, many are holding Drive-thru booths with New York partners. These events are scheduled throughout the State in the months of February and March 2021.

The New York State Fairgrounds has announced their partnership with GSNYPENN to host weekend drive-thru booths on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. These events will be held from February 12 to March 21, 2021.

Use the Girl Scouts Cookie Finder to find nearby cookie selling events.

The Girl Scouts also announced on Wednesday that they are nationally collaborating with GrubHub delivery service to provide cookies in select GSNYPENN areas. Cookie deliveries through the partnership will be available Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning February 11, 2021.

The following locations have Grubhub cookie delivery within a 20-minute driving radius:

Auburn, NY 13022

Binghamton, NY 13905

Canandaigua, NY 14424

Cicero, NY 13039

Fayetteville, NY 13066

Horseheads, NY 14845

Ithaca, NY 14850

Syracuse, NY 13204 & 13209

Utica, NY 13502

Victor, NY 14564

Watertown, NY 13601

This year’s cookie lineup inclues eight different flavors for $5 per box. 2021 varities include Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas and Girl Scout S’mores.

Customers also have the option to donate cookies to local Meals on Wheels and first responders. These purchases will be spread across the council’s territory.

The Girls Scouts of NYPENN Pathways will be selling cookies through March 26, 2021. All funds raised stay local.