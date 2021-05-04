New ‘Rock The Barrel’ cask-strength whiskey from Iron Smoke, rock legend John Petrucci

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new collaborative whiskey is coming to Iron Smoke, and it’s of epic proportions. Guitarist of progressive metal band, Dream Theater, John Petrucci, has teamed with one of Rochester’s rock legends, Tommy Brunett, on a new whiskey: “Rock the Barrel.”

“When I first tasted Iron Smoke’s Cask Strength, I knew I wanted to partner with this distillery,” Petrucci said in a statement. “Craftsmanship is important to me and we have forged a great relationship because Iron Smoke takes the same craft approach that I do.”



According to the distillery, “Rock the Barrel” is a “120-proof, four grain bourbon with apple wood smoked wheat, hand-picked by John Petrucci for a limited-edition blend. Iron Smoke’s cask strength is un-cut, unfiltered, and aged in new American, white oak, triple-charred barrels. Rock the Barrel joins Iron Smoke’s collection of award-winning bourbon whiskeys, rated 95.5 in Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible in 2018 and listed in Forbes Magazine as ’10 Best Bourbons Beyond Kentucky.'”

“We make bourbon like John makes music: All killer and no filler,” Brunett said. “This collaboration is proof of that — 120 proof!.. To join an award-winning distillery with one of the world’s greatest guitarists — it’s an amazing combination. There’s nothing like the age-old combo of bourbon and rock n’ roll! They go together like Elvis on velvet and we are more excited than a pack of weasels in a hen house!”

The whiskey is on sale now in 750ml bottles (two per customer), each hand signed by Petrucci, comes with a custom label, and a tamper seal.

It even comes with an “AllAccess” laminate, which is good for an online tasting session with John Petrucci and Tommy Brunett.

Orders can be placed at ironsmokedistillery.com.