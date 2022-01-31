New Rochester, Finger Lakes ‘passport’ connects customers with regional breweries, wineries

The “ticket to imbibe” offers passports to breweries in the Finger Lakes and Rochester.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — For lovers of travel, craft beer, local wines, and the 585, Visit Finger Lakes/ Finger Lakes Visitor has a new way to do it, called the “2022 ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail Passport.”

The passport is only $25, and with it comes special access to deals from 37 craft beer and wineries on the trail, throughout Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne counties. The passport can be purchased online, or you can call 585-394-3915, and in case it went without saying, all passport holders must be 21 years or older.

Visit Finger Lakes says that “these exclusive deals range from a free wine flight, a half-priced pint, a buy-one get-one free flight, and even percentage off on purchases and so on.”

The Passport also offers a chance to win a special prize package. Each time you visit one of the 37 locations on the trail, your passport is stamped. If you get all your stamps, all you have to do is mail in it to the the ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail office — 19 Susan B. Anthony Lane, Canandaigua, New York 14424 — for a chance to win a package that is valued at $250.

“This is an amazing collaboration that showcases our local craft beverage producers as well as a great way to expand your palette,” said Jennifer Newman, owner of Young Lion Brewing Company in a statement.

“This is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to our region to have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the craft beverage experience and enjoy the scenic landscape throughout the ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail,” said Valerie Knoblauch, President of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection.

Full list of participating breweries/wineries: