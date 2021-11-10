New law requires third-party delivery services to get consent from local restaurants

An AFP journalist checks the DoorDash food delivery application on her smartphone on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. – DoorDash on February 27, 2020 began the process of going public with a US stock offering that could value the popular restaurant meal delivery service at more than $10 billion. San Francisco-based DoorDash said it confidentially registered with market regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of shares. The price and number of shares had yet to be determined. DoorDash backers including Japanese financial titan Softbank have pumped more than $2 billion into the startup, which last year was given a valuation of nearly $13 billion. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed the Food Delivery Fairness Act into law Wednesday.

The law prohibits third-party delivery services, like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, to list, advertise, promote, sell, or arrange delivery of a restaurant’s products on a third-party platform without a valid written agreement from the restaurant.

“Our small businesses and restaurants have endured enough over the last year-and-a-half without having to put up with apps that misrepresent their menus and menu availability,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a press release. “Some restaurants are added to a delivery app without their knowledge and consent. Many restaurants have their own delivery service but end up paying commissions on orders made on these apps. Delivery apps often feature out-of-date or inaccurate menus. This is clearly unfair to our local restaurants.”

The new law also allows restaurants to submit a written request to third-party food delivery services to remove them from their website or app, and compliance must come within five business days of that request.