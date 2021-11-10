New law requires third-party delivery services to get consent from local restaurants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed the Food Delivery Fairness Act into law Wednesday.
The law prohibits third-party delivery services, like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, to list, advertise, promote, sell, or arrange delivery of a restaurant’s products on a third-party platform without a valid written agreement from the restaurant.
“Our small businesses and restaurants have endured enough over the last year-and-a-half without having to put up with apps that misrepresent their menus and menu availability,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a press release. “Some restaurants are added to a delivery app without their knowledge and consent. Many restaurants have their own delivery service but end up paying commissions on orders made on these apps. Delivery apps often feature out-of-date or inaccurate menus. This is clearly unfair to our local restaurants.”
The new law also allows restaurants to submit a written request to third-party food delivery services to remove them from their website or app, and compliance must come within five business days of that request.