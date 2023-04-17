ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new restaurant and jazz music venue is now open in Rochester. “Astor on Main” is the new venue in the Hyatt Regency on 125 E. Main Street in Rochester.

The venue has been a central piece of the Rochester International Jazz Festival, serving as the home of the nightly jam sessions.

Now, they are serving jazz music and “elevated comfort food with a Southern flair,” and they will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They recommend making reservations.

Concerts will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. According to a release, “Rochester’s Jazz Ambassador” and guitarist Bob Sneider will be performing most Fridays. Sneider is the longtime host of the RIJF jam sessions.

They are hosting a ribbon cutting April 28, which is also International Jazz Day, the capstone event for Jazz Appreciation Month.

Future events:

• Friday April 28, ribbon cutting at 3:00 pm, open to the press. The restaurant opens at

5:00 pm, to the public. Opening day band Rich Thompson Trio

• Saturday April 29, band Jimmy E Leggs Trio

• Sunday Brunch April 30, Bob Holtz and A Vision Forward

“To say that Astor on Main has been a passion project for us would be a severe understatement,” said Hyatt’s General Manager Michael Harrington. “From the concept table to the plate, we have had an immense amount of fun preparing our offerings and the excitement is infectious.”

According to that same release, Black Button Distillery and Jazz90.1 — a community and volunteer radio station — are listed as “community partners.”

“Jazz90.1 is proud to support one of the newest jazz spots in Rochester. The Hyatt has always been an amazing addition to the jazz fest, and it’s wonderful that they’ll offer live jazz year ‘round. Community support is essential to our music community,” said Station Manager Rob Linton.