PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposal has been submitted for a new local Chick-fil-A restaurant, according to officials from the Town of Penfield.

The new store is expected to open along Route 250 in the area of Fairport Nine Mile Point Road.

Penfield planning board officials say the proposal includes a three-lane drive-thru, and an outdoor patio. The result is a space large enough to seat 75 people, and a capacity of 50 vehicles.

If approved, the restaurant would be the fourth of its kind in the area. Chick-fil-A first touched down in the region with a restaurant in Greece in 2018. It was followed by a second location two years later in Henrietta, and later the third and most recent store in Irondequoit.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Penfield Town Hall. The final decision is not expected to settle approval for the location development. Instead, the board will focus on conditional permits and a comprehensive site review, which includes a traffic study.

The development’s completion date has yet to be released.

