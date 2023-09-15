ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heroes Brewing Company launched a beer to help celebrate Honor Flights Fall Missions Day, which occurred this past Sunday.

The beer — an Amber Ale titled “MISSION” — is described as “easy-drinking, crushable pub ale.”

Residents gathered at the Rochester Airport Sunday for the Honor Flight Rochester’s flight of Mission 79.

Organizers said this provided 62 local veterans with what they say is a “trip of a lifetime” — including veterans who served in the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War.

“Those that serve our country and defend the ideals that we hold most dear deserve our respect and admiration,” said one of the founders of Heroes Brewing Company Greg Fagen. “To support Honor Flight’s vision of a country where all of our veterans experience the honor, gratitude and community of support that they deserve is something we stand firmly behind.”