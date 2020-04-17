Move over Dr. Fauci, Donuts Delite makes Dr. Mendoza-inspired treats

IRONDEEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Fauci isn’t the only medical expert being honored by a local donut shop.
From the creative minds who brought the Fauci donut into this world, and inspired an internet sensation throughout the country, Donuts Delite is now making donuts featuring the face of Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.
New donuts also include a “wear the mask” message to encourage safety while out in public.
Donuts Delite opened at the original Empire Boulevard location in 1958 and was originally operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005. Salvatore’s Pizza revived the donut shop in Rochester on January 16, 2010.