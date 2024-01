IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming soon to Irondequoit: a second Monte Alban Mexican Grill location. This new location is at 717 Titus Ave.

Their first Irondequoit location is on Ridge Road. The management team of Monte Alban tells News 8 that they hope to open here before the end of the month.

Monte Alban also told News 8 they want to open their new Buffalo Road, Gates, location next month.