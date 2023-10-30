ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe One Education Services announced that they are working to provide milk to its students amid a nationwide shortage of milk cartons.

According to the school, the shortage of these cartons is affecting the availability of half-pints of milk for school meals. With that said Monroe One has found a way around this.

Students of Monroe One are receiving milk in different-sized cartons and will be pouring the milk into cups for their students to drink. They said it’s to make sure that students get a consistent choice during their meals.

Monroe One says they were told by their milk provider that they are expecting to see an improvement in the shortage by 2024.

