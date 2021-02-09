Monroe County eliminates restaurant and food permit fees for 2021

A waiter closes a bar terrace in Paris, Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. French restaurants, cinemas and theaters are trying to figure out how to survive a new curfew aimed at stemming the flow of record new coronavirus infections. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight, and France is deploying 12,000 extra police to enforce it. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that Food Service Establishment Fees for 2021 will be eliminated for restaurants and other food establishments.

The elimination of the 2021 permit fee applies to all restaurants, regardless of size.

“First I’m extremely grateful for the County’s Fast Forward grant that Adam Bello signed. Now to know that the County has also eliminated the food service permit fee, is great news for small business owners such as myself,” Evangela Stanley, owner of the People’s Choice Kitchen. said in a statement. “Eliminating the fee will definitely help us survive this pandemic. We could use that money to help fill in the gaps.”

Any establishment that has already paid their permit fee for 2021 will receive a refund within 30 days. For those who paid by credit card, the refund will be issued to your credit card account. All others will receive a refund check in the mail.

Any restaurant or food service establishment that has not yet paid their permit fee for 2021 will have the fee eliminated and does not need to submit payment. However, 2020 Food Service Establishment Permits expired on December 31, 2020. To receive a new Permit, restaurants and food service establishments are asked to submit the following three (3) items no later than February 28, 2021:

Application for a Permit to Operate (included in Permit Renewal letter) Copy of valid Worker’s Compensation (or Certificate of Attestation of Exemption) Copy of valid Disability Insurance (or Certificate of Attestation of Exemption)

These items can be mailed to the Monroe County Department of Public Health, Food Protection Program, 111 Westfall Road, Room 832, Rochester, New York 14620.