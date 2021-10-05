Misfit Doughnuts and Treats closes for good in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Misfit Doughnuts and Treats, a popular bakery specializing in vegan options in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood, is closing for good.

The owner of the business posted the update on its Facebook page Monday night, saying in part: “For the last several months, I have been scrambling to find a successful path. Nothing I tried worked, and it left me with only one option: close the retail business.”

Misfit moved to its Gregory Street in location in the summer of 2019 after a fire tore through the building where it was previously located on Monroe Avenue five months prior.

With a devoted following, in about 90 minutes after opening at its new location on Gregory Street, Misfit Doughnuts sold out of doughnuts.

The Facebook post said Misfit had barely recovered from the fire when COVID hampered the business a few months later, adding that the owner currently owes the Small Business Administration $70,000, and without assistance, the business would’ve already closed.

The post goes on to say that all Misfit employees were laid off and are eligible for unemployment benefits, adding that all special orders that have already been placed will be fulfilled.