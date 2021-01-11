Mercantile on Main opens at Sibley Square

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Offering cuisine from local chefs, the 10,000-square-foot Mercantile on Main food hall opens on Monday in the main atrium of Sibley Square, 240 East Main St.

Five local food vendors are now open for takeout and delivery only. According to a release from organizers, when the Mercantile on Main opens with in-dining capability, there are socially distanced tables for seating capacity of more than 300 diners.

Today: The Mercantile on Main opens today! For take-out! I’ll be showing you around Live on @News_8 on Sunrise! #Roc #ThisisRochester pic.twitter.com/iMfl8XqBAi — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 11, 2021

The vendors are as follows:

Palermo’s Market: Palermo’s Market serves handcrafted sandwiches, wood fired pizza and traditional deli market favorites.

Palermo’s Market serves handcrafted sandwiches, wood fired pizza and traditional deli market favorites. Nani’s Kitchen: Inspired by the owner’s grandmother, Nani’s Kitchen offers Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

Inspired by the owner’s grandmother, Nani’s Kitchen offers Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Flour Kitchen : The perfect blend of flavor and texture combines to create fresh pasta served with seasonal sauces and vegetables.

: The perfect blend of flavor and texture combines to create fresh pasta served with seasonal sauces and vegetables. CUT: Select flame-grilled protein accompanied by your choice of seasonal vegetables, healthy grains and leafy greens.

Select flame-grilled protein accompanied by your choice of seasonal vegetables, healthy grains and leafy greens. Broth: Enjoy a traditional bowl of Pho, a simmering of aromatic bone broth, rice noodles and spices.

Enjoy a traditional bowl of Pho, a simmering of aromatic bone broth, rice noodles and spices. RoCoCo Coffee: RoCoCo, Rochester Coffee Company brews and serves regionally roasted, traditional coffee, espresso, gourmet coffee and pastries.

RoCoCo, Rochester Coffee Company brews and serves regionally roasted, traditional coffee, espresso, gourmet coffee and pastries. Rufus Cocktail Bar: Rufus Cocktail Bar, expected to open in February, will serve local craft beer and wine

Two, 40-foot life-size curling lanes and two, 8-foot chess/checker boards align one whole side of the hall for patrons to stay and play.

Mercantile on Main: Nani’s Kitchen

Mercantile on Main: RoCoCo Coffee

Mercantile on Main: Palermo’s Market