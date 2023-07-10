ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We want you to meet a local elementary school teacher turned food blogger. Some of you may be familiar with her work already.

Christine Montroy runs the ‘fairportfoodanddrink’ account on Instagram. She launched it a little more than a year ago.

Montroy feels we can all make a difference on a micro level by eating and shopping more locally. So, how did this all begin?

“It really started because I’m one of those people who likes to take pictures of food.” Montroy explained. “I’m always photographing things, just keeping it in my phone, but I wanted a better way to record where my husband and I would go out to eat so I started the Instagram page really for my own purposes then started to notice people were following what I was doing.”

