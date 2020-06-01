McCann’s Local Meats back open for business with pandemic-friendly meat vending machine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local favorite is back open for business under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines, and the shop is getting creative in how to safely serve customers in the era of COVID-19.

Rochester butcher shop McCann’s Local Meats, located on S. Clinton Avenue in the South Wedge, has reopened, complete with a 24/7 meat vending machine.

The refrigerated machine is fitted with a carousel of choice cuts of beef and other specialty selections from the shop.

Owner Kevin McCann says it’s a great way to make his products available and keep his business moooooooving.

“It’s a refrigerator, right? And because it’s a refrigerator, I can do what I want, so why not do what we do and put meat in it?” McCann said. “So much of what we do here revolves around the customer experience and we didn’t want to sacrifice that experience.”

McCann says the machine has been looking a little empty because of all the business lately.

For those who don’t know this local butcher, he takes his job with a knife very seriously.

He was scheduled to join butchers from across the country to compete against teams from other countries in the World Butchers’ Challenge, but the event has since been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Late last year he sat down with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak for a wide ranging discussion about the competition, Rochester’s changing culinary scene, and more.

