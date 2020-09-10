Masons on Alexander closed after New York State Liquor Authority suspends license

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Masons on Alexander posted to its social media accounts on Wednesday that its liquor license was suspended due to violations against the coronavirus restrictions.

“They were unable to give any examples of infractions or specific allegations against us to justify a suspension. They were also unable to inform us when we would be able to date where we might defend ourselves against any allegations. We have never had any prior issue with the authorities and no previous warnings,” the post reads.

On a conference call with media Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Liquor Authority found one violation after approximately 901 compliance checks statewide Wednesday, but it was from Manhattan, and the governor didn’t comment on the manner of infractions.

Masons on Alexander did not immediately return a request for comment.

