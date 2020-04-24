Making sourdough bread starter at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While staying at home, many are finding themselves cooking and baking more often and trying new things.

One of those new things is a trend happening across the nation: baking sourdough bread and local dietician April Ho with the Center for Community Health and Prevention shares an easy recipe to try at home.

“Why am I going to teach you this, well so many people have taken up bread making and grocery stores are beginning to run out of yeast and the idea behind sourdough bread making is that we use yeast that is naturally occurring on the flour, on our hands, and in the air to our bread. So once you have a working sourdough starter you will never again need to rely on yeast from a grocery store to make delicious bread.”

You will need:

whole wheat flour

white flour

water

Day One:

On day one here’s what you are going to do. You are going to take a jar that holds four cups and you are going to add 113 grams of whole wheat flour. It’s about a scanned cup. A little less than a cup and you are going to add 113 grams of lukewarm water. Mix it all up, cover it, let it sit.

Day Two:

Day two you are going to come back, discard all but half a cup of that starter, and you are going to add 113 grams of white flour and 113 grams of lukewarm water, cover it, let it sit.

Day Three:

Days three through six you are going to do the exact same thing but you are going to do it twice a day. So by days five or six you should see that the starter has doubled and that it has become bubbly.

and when you take a little spoon of it and pop it in water it should float.

And that is how you know it’s ready to use. And so it’s really as simple as that. It really is super simple and lots of fun so I hope you give it a try and have fun baking.

More instructions can be found here.