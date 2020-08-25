Making Rosemary Thyme Zucchini Tots

Good morning everyone! Today I’m going to show you how to make rosemary thyme zucchini tots with a truffle aioli dipping sauce.
What you will need:
- 1.5 cups packed shredded zucchini
- 3/4 cup gluten free breadcrumbs (or whole wheat bread crumbs if not gluten free)
- 1/2 heaping cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 egg, whisked
- 1 Tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 1 chopped garlic clove
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
- pepper to taste
For the truffle aioli dipping sauce:
- 1/4 cup plain greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons truffle oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
Once you have all your ingredients together, there’s really only three steps to this recipe. Add all you ingredients to a bowl, form your nuggets and bake! Bake tots for 15 minutes at 400 degrees , then flip and bake 10 minutes more. The full recipe can be found here.