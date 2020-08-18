Making plant based roasted red pepper sauce

Good morning everyone! Today, I am going to show you how to make a roasted red pepper pasta sauce that is rich and creamy and 100% plant based.

What I love most about this recipe is all you have to simply do is throw everything into the blender. So we are going to start with two small cloves of garlic, — one large clove would also do the trick — 1 cup of jarred roasted red peppers, 2 tablespoons of the water they are jarred in and 1/2 cup of overnight-soaked cashews (or boiled for five minutes).

Throw all the ingredients in a blender and then add 1 cup of frozen cauliflower that has been steamed in the microwave and 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast — which gives an almost cheesy flavor. Next we are going to add 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, and lastly, 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Blend it all again, and its’ ready to be poured over pasta, enjoy!