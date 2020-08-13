Making Matcha Chia Bowls

Good morning everyone! Today we are making an amazingly simple, high protein, high fiber breakfast dish — Matcha Chia bowls topped with strawberries, almonds and coconut.

The basis for our matcha chia bowls is simply four ingredients:

plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

fully hydrated chia seeds

matcha powder

honey

The first thing I am going to do is mix my chia seeds with the matcha and honey. Now the chia seeds are fully hydrated. To that, I am going to add a heaping 1/2 teaspoon of matcha and you can totally customize that based on your taste. The more matcha you have, the more bitter it will be, the less matcha, the sweeter.

Then, I am going to add two teaspoons of honey, mine is a little glandular, but that’s okay. and again that’s customizable based on your personal taste preferences. Then I am just going to mix all of this up, then I am going to add the yogurt and you can really do however much chia seed you want.

I do about 1/4 cup of the hydrated chia seeds because I like the final product to almost have a consistence of tapioca pudding, but again, you can change that depending on your own personal taste. So we are just going to mix it all up until its all uniformly green and then the only thing left to do is add fruit, nuts or whatever you might have lying around.