Lux Lounge on alcohol service rule requiring food: ‘A giant burden and giant expense’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a giant burden and a giant expense: That’s what local bar owners are saying about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s food-with-drink rule heading into its second weekend.

For bars like Lux Lounge in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood, it’s even more difficult to navigate. There is no kitchen on site, so cooking food to sell is not an option. Lux owner Karrie Laughton is feeling like the whole situation is a bit unfair.

“We’ve been doing our best to do things so right and follow all the guidelines, and it just seems like as soon as we feel like we’re on top of things, they throw another curveball,” Laughton said.

Unlike other area food and drink establishments, Lux has not allowed any indoor service whatsoever since the beginning of the pandemic. In the early phases of reopening, Lux offered to-go and curbside take-out drink options, and then as phases progressed in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, Lux began to allow seating in its backyard, with separate tables safely distanced.

“I get why they’re putting this into effect,” Laughton said. “They don’t want crowds, they don’t want people hanging out at a bar on top of each other mingling. I get that, but we’ve never done that. From the beginning — we’ve taken this so seriously.”

For additional safety measures, Lux opened the fence along the adjacent Star Alley Park, so customers could get into the backyard without ever stepping foot inside the building, but the new rule has Laughton feeling frustrated.

That new rule, which requires food to be ordered for there to be alcohol service, was implemented as an effort to avoid overcrowding and keep the virus curve flat. Some New York state bars got creative with how they would sidestep the rule, like adding chips or other small food items to menus so they could qualify for alcohol serivce.

However, guidance from the New York State Liquor Authority explicitly states that the food being served has to be “sufficient in substance, and is also of a quantity sufficient to serve the number of patrons who are present and being served alcohol.”

That guidance says foods that are OK are similar in “quality and substance” to sandwiches and soups; for example, salads, wings, or hot dogs would be of that quality and substance, but the guidance says a bag of chips bowl of nuts, or candy alone are not.

“Without a full kitchen and office and having to become a business with the kitchen is a giant burden and a giant expense,” Laughton said.

Even with all the efforts and precautions in place to ensure safe service, for Laughton at Lux, the fear that this new rule will push her business over the edge is real.

“Oh gosh, I can’t even imagine Lux not being here,” she said. “That would be devastating.”

In the meantime, Laughton says she’s getting creative with ways to stay within state guidelines and serve some kind of food so she can keep Lux open.