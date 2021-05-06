Hochul takes on the ‘Upstate Eats Trail’ promoting local restaurants across NY

NEW YORK (WSYR) — Restaurants have faced an uphill battle over the last year, but the tourism industry is hoping to change that this summer.
The Upstate Eats Trail is an effort to give locally-owned restaurants around New York State a boost in business after the pandemic. The website points users toward iconic, locally owned, must-try spots throughout the state
The digital travel guide that includes a 225-mile journey between Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton highlighting mom-and-pop restaurants, corner taverns, hideaway cafes and roadside stands found nowhere else in the country.
The guide includes 20 total signature stops, with five in each city, and additional suggestions known as “side dishes” to continue exploring.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced the Hochul 225 Club Challenge — her own challenge to finish the trail in one day.
“I think this is the way we’re going to do this, we’re going to work together as a region, ya know upstate New York we were knocked down for a long time. I remember the days people gave upstate no respect, the industrial past, the harshness when people left us, the population decline and now we’re showing that after this pandemic we’re working together,” Hochul said.
In Rochester, the five signature food stops include:
- Abbott’s Frozen Custard, 4791 Lake Ave. Abbott’s has been churning out creamy custard along the Lake Ontario shoreline for nearly a century.
- The Genesee Brew House, 25 Cataract St. Rochester’s legendary brewery, and the oldest in New York State, opened this restaurant and tasting room overlooking High Falls in 2012. Be sure to try a classic Genesee Cream Ale.
- Hots and ground rounds along the lake: The trail points visitors to three long-running roadside stands along Lake Ontario to enjoy Zweigle’s white hots and ground rounds: Don’s Original and Bill Gray’s in Irondequoit on a stretch of road once known as “Hot Dog Row,” along with Schaller’s Drive-In in Greece and Bill Gray’s at the Port of Rochester.
- Nick Tahou Hots, 320 Main St. Nick Tahou’s helped put Rochester on the American culinary map with its creation of the Garbage Plate.
- The Rochester Public Market, 280 Union St. N. One of the oldest public markets in the United States offers a wide variety of foods that reflect the ethnic diversity of Rochester.