Hochul takes on the ‘Upstate Eats Trail’ promoting local restaurants across NY

NEW YORK (WSYR) — Restaurants have faced an uphill battle over the last year, but the tourism industry is hoping to change that this summer.

The Upstate Eats Trail is an effort to give locally-owned restaurants around New York State a boost in business after the pandemic. The website points users toward iconic, locally owned, must-try spots throughout the state

The digital travel guide that includes a 225-mile journey between Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton highlighting mom-and-pop restaurants, corner taverns, hideaway cafes and roadside stands found nowhere else in the country.

The guide includes 20 total signature stops, with five in each city, and additional suggestions known as “side dishes” to continue exploring.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced the Hochul 225 Club Challenge — her own challenge to finish the trail in one day.

“I think this is the way we’re going to do this, we’re going to work together as a region, ya know upstate New York we were knocked down for a long time. I remember the days people gave upstate no respect, the industrial past, the harshness when people left us, the population decline and now we’re showing that after this pandemic we’re working together,” Hochul said.

In Rochester, the five signature food stops include: