ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local tea shop is featured in one of the most prominent food and drink magazines.

Happy Earth Tea, located in South Wedge, is recognized in this month’s issue of Bon Appetit.

It is one of a few companies sourcing products from tea farms across the world.

Owner Niraj Lama started selling products at the public market back in 2010. From there, he says business just took off.

“Once I moved from India to Rochester, I felt it was one of the things I could contribute to the community,” Lama said. “Tea has so much to give to a person in terms of health benefits, the benefits you can enjoy both in body and mind.”

Lama started a brick and mortar shop in 2016, before expanding over the years.

He says an important part of the business is the experience.

“What we are trying to do is bring the therapeutic benefits. We focus purely on tea, we don’t do food here,” Lama said. “Our customers have responded well enough for us to even expand during the pandemic. We moved into this new location last summer, from our old location which was less the size we have now.”

Lama says more people started experimenting with tea when the pandemic hit. It became a ritual for many who started working at home. As a result, the business boomed with take-out orders and online orders.

There are still challenges with running a business in a pandemic, of course. Lama says prices for shipping have increased, and staffing has been a struggle.

“If I didn’t have a greater purpose this would burn me out. But because I love what tea stands for, I love the fact it is a positive product which benefits not only our customers, the people in the tea fields as well. We can connect these two worlds, that is a huge motivation,” Lama said.

To get recognition in one of the most prestigious food and drink magazines, is a rewarding feeling for Lama.

“The writer mainly featured our Darjeeling offerings, the very few sources that have direct connections with the tea gardens like we do.”

Happy Earth Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also find their products on the tea company’s website.