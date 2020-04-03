Local business assemble to provide online grocery orders & pickup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s all about taking a break from the grocery store.

Flour City Bread Company located at Rochester’s Public Market has put together an online store. It gives people another option to buy their groceries during this pandemic without leaving their home.

They have partnered with Fisher Hill Farms to provide produce, Pittsford Farms Dairy and Seven Bridges plus many others. People can pre-order on-line, pay and people can drive up to the market on Fridays to pick up their groceries without leaving their car. There is a home delivery option.

Orders can be placed for next weeks pickup or delivery.

Accepting orders: Saturday from 3 p.m. through Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Order April 4 through April 8 for pickup/delivery on Friday April 10

Pickup: Friday April 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at Flour City Bread)

Delivery : Friday April 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information click here.