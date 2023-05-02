The Best NY Burger competition logo (courtesy: New York Beef Council)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A little over a week ago, a Rochester bar and grill was nominated among other restaurants for the New York Beef Council’s Best Burger competition.

Now, Rochester’s very own Tap It Bar and Grill is in the Final Four!

The burger from Tap It’s that was nominated is the Aftermath Burger — a cheeseburger consisting of bacon, hash brown, a fried egg, meat sauce, and onion straws.

Now that the competition has its finalists, the last four competitors will be heading to Onondaga Community College in Syracuse for their last challenge — they will present their entries to some judges to determine the winner of the competition.

Tap It Bar and Grill will be facing off against Rock Burger’s “716 Burger” from Niagara Falls, Ben’s Fresh’s “Benny Burger” from Port Jervis, and Ale ‘n Angus Pub’s “Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger” from Syracuse.

Ale ‘n Angus Pub won the previous two years with the “Holy Smokers Burger” in 2022 and the “Hot ‘n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” in 2021.

The winner of the competition will be announced via the New York Beef Council’s social media pages.

For a look at past winners of the competition, you can head over to the Beef Council’s website by clicking here.