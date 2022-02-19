ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester food truck now has a brand new brick-and- mortar restaurant.

Le Petit Poutine started as a food truck in 2011, and now they just opened their new Petit Poutinerie on Elton Street. The restaurant still serves poutine, a Canadian combination of French fries, cheese curds, gravy, and thyme, however they’ve also expanded the menu with sandwiches and more.

News 8 asked the co-owner why this was the right time to set up shop.

“Rochester obviously experiences all the seasons, and Rochester is a difficult one to have food trucks out on the road. Because we’re a seasonal business we’ve always wanted to have somewhere that people could come all the time to enjoy our food. We’re still gonna run our trucks in the warm season, but it takes a little pressure off of us and off our customers who chase us around as we move with the trucks all over the place.” said Ronnie Mcclive.

Petit Poutinerie is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with lunch hours Wednesdays through Fridays.