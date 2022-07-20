This was the first summer of the Tropical Pineapple Kolsch.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The time for summer beers is coming closer to an end, at least for the Genesee Brewery’s Kolsches. The brewery said their last shipments of both Ruby Red Kolsch and the new-this-year Tropical Pineapple Kolsch are going out this week.

Both beers first hit the shelves in May.

Brewers at Genesee say that “both varieties of Kölsch offer a crisp, bright golden ale with a bready malt body and a mild hop bitterness that complement the perfect addition of unique fruit flavors.”

The Ruby Red Kolsch has been the “best-selling flavored beer of the summer” since 2019, the brewery said.

“Ruby Red Kolsch is the driving force behind the success of our Genesee Specialty beers,” said Genesee Brand Director Jaime Polisoto. “The beer introduced a new generation of beer drinkers to Genesee and reinvigorated the brand outside of Rochester.”

The Tropical Pineapple Kolsch has the same base as the Ruby Red Kolsch, but instead features pineapple. The brewery says the beer is bright and refreshing while balancing hops, fruit, and a malt body.

“Fans have been asking for another Kolsch and the Captain delivered,” Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director, said. “Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is fun twist on the original and is sure to become the ‘other’ beer of summer.”